St. Olaf’s Lexi Wall (3) sets the ball during a volleyball match against the University of St. Thomas earlier this year. The Oles compete at the NCAA Division III level and will not compete this fall due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The two remaining divisions (D-I and D-II) have until Aug. 21 to decide on how to proceed with the upcoming fall championships. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College Athletics)