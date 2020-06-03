Justin Johnston has accepted the Assistant Principal position at Waseca Junior and Senior High School. Mr. Johnston has served for the last two years as the 7-12 principal in the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (GFW) school district. He began his career in Winona teaching social studies, and then taught at Belle Plaine High School starting in 2005 until joining GFW. Mr. Johnston has a Bachelor of Science in Geography from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks; a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education from Mayville State University; a Masters of Education from St. Mary's University of Minnesota; and completed his principal licensure through Minnesota State University, Mankato. He will begin his duties on July 1, 2020.
New Assistant Principal announced for Waseca Junior and Senior High School
