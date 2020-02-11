The Faribault girls basketball team hosted Byron for a non-conference game Monday, and the Bears escaped town with a 64-63 victory after trailing 33-26 at halftime.
It was another game that came down to the wire for the Falcons. Faribault played with both speed and energy in the first half, but the Bears (11-13) mounted just enough of a rally down the stretch to spoil the evening.
Isabel Herda paced the Falcons with 18 points, followed by Maryn Hart with 15 and Kelsie Demars and Otaifo Esenabhalu with eight each. Zoe Fronk finished with seven points, Olivia Bauer scored four points, and Kylie Petricka chipped in three.
Faribault has now lost six games this season by single digits, but Monday’s one-point loss might be the hardest one to swallow.
The Falcons (1-20 overall, 1-16 Big 9 Conference) returned to Big 9 action with a road game at Winona (2-20, 2-16 Big 9) on Tuesday and are set to host Owatonna (6-14, 6-11 Big 9) on Friday. Faribault previously lost to Winona by just three points in a 53-50 defeat back on Jan. 2.
K-W unable to keep up with Rochester Lourdes
The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team played against possibly its toughest opponent yet Monday when the Knights hosted Class AA No. 3 Rochester Lourdes. The Eagles proved worthy of their ranking by besting the Knights 66-35 for their ninth win in a row.
With the win, Rochester Lourdes is now 20-2 overall, including an 11-2 record against its Hiawatha Valley League opponents. K-W, meanwhile, fell to 8-16 overall and 1-12 in conference play following its fifth loss in a row.
Riley Dummer led the Knights with seven points and also finished with four rebounds and two assists. Tessa Erlandson tallied six points, while Morgyn Schaefer and Nicole Woock chipped in five apiece.
Sydney Burow contributed four points, four rebounds and two assists, and Madi Luebke scored three points to go along with four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Cera Crouse finished with three points and three rebounds, Julianna Boyum chipped in two points and Megan Mattson scored one.
The Knights wrap up their regular season slate this week with home games against Triton (12-11, 4-8 HVL) on Tuesday and Southland (10-11) on Friday.
MSAD falls to Immanuel Lutheran
The MSAD girls basketball team lost 46-18 to Immanuel Lutheran on Monday, shortly after returning from the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf basketball tournament in Sulphur, Oklahoma over the weekend.
The Trojans struggled to keep up with a quick and talented Immanuel Lutheran team, which held MSAD’s leading scorer Dalina Schwartz to nine points, three rebounds, two steals and one block. Esther Olakunle chipped in four points and four rebounds, and Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez added three points and two assists.
Prior to Monday’s game, the Trojans went 2-1 at the GPSD tournament, winning the consolation championship and clinching fifth place overall.
MSAD opened the tournament with a 32-18 defeat at the hands of New Mexico School for the Deaf. Schwartz contributed most of the offense for the Trojans, finishing with 14 points along with five rebounds.
Javanna Johnson contributed four rebounds, four steals and two assists, Olakunle chipped in two points and three rebounds, and Hernandez-Gutierrez grabbed four rebounds of her own.
“It was a well-fought game, but our girls missed enough easy shots to give the game in favor of NMSD,” Trojans’ coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “Hats off to them for a great game.”
The Trojans fared better against the Iowa School for the Deaf and against the Arkansas School for the Deaf. MSAD topped Iowa 36-30 and defeated Arkansas 40-24.
Smith-Hastings was particularly pleased with MSAD’s defensive efforts against Iowa, as the Trojans did a good job of shutting down Iowa’s top two players while also turning in a balanced offensive performance of their own.
Johnson led the way with 12 points and also had three rebounds and two steals, while Schwartz contributed 10 points, five assists, five steals, four rebounds and two blocks. Hernandez-Gutierrez chipped in six points and seven rebounds, and Roggow scored four points.
Against the Arkansas School for the Deaf, Schwartz finished with an impressive 22 points, seven steals and four rebounds, while Johnson scored 14 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Roggow added four rebounds and four steals, and Olakunle chipped in two points, two rebounds and five steals.