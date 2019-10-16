The St. Peter girls soccer team finished 1-1 in the Section 2A tournament, defeating Mankato East in a cold, defensive quarterfinal matchup 1-0, but falling in a 2-0 heartbreaker to Fairmont in the semifinals.
East win
In her first varsity game, St. Peter freshman forward Grace Dlouhy scored the only goal as the No. 2 seeded Saints edged the No. 7 seeded Mankato East Cougars 1-0 in the Section 2A girls soccer quarterfinals Saturday at St. Peter High School.
Dlougy, who scored 21 goals for the St. Peter junior varsity, was moved up to the varsity for the playoffs.
And she’s glad she did.
She scored with on a breakaway in the 76th minute unassisted.
She took a pass up from the midfielders, broke away from the defenders right down the middle and just kept on going. She shot it in with her left foot from 12 yards out to the lower left corner of the net.
“I just ran as fast as I could,” Dlougy said. “I was really nervous, and I did not expect to play that much. But after a while I got used to it, and I felt like I was part of the team.”
The conditions were brutal to play soccer. The temperature was 36 degrees with winds gusting to 30 mph, plus snow flurries/rain.
“It’s so cold,” Dlouhy said.
“It’s not fun as all,” St. Peter senior tri-captain Amelia Carlson said.
The conditions made it difficult to muster much of an offense. St. Peter had two shots on goal. St. Peter goalkeeper Katie Gurrola only had to make three saves.
Carlson said Gurrola “did great especially with the conditions, the wind, the snow and the cold. She came to play as she always does.”
“The wind totally affected the entire game,” St. Peter coach Bre Steele said. “How the wind was blowing total sideways which makes it hard to control the game. You can’t get to the net that way.”
But as Carlson pointed out, both teams had to deal with it. “We do what we can, and they do what they can.”
Carlson usually starts at center midfield and moves to defense almost every game this year. But today was her first time starting at center defense.
“It was different because all my life I’ve been on offense and scoring,” Carlson said. “It’s really given me a better perspective in like more of a team mentality than I’ve ever had before.”
Carlson was moved back to defense because East has some strong and fast forwards. Carlson is also fast and kept up with them. They rarely got behind her and when they did, she caught up to them before they could shoot or pass.
“They have some fast forwards. She is our fastest, so we had to put her back there,” Steele said.
Carlson agreed that “they had a lot of really fast, talented girls.”
Also playing strong defensively were Vanessa Krueger, AJ Brock, Liz Mitchell and Mia Hansen.
“They’ve been consistent, and it helps since they’ve been playing together for a second year,” Steele said.
Carlson said, “The defense really held our ground. Of course there was times where they’ll get through. But when they did, we gave it our all to get back and stop anything from happening because we knew that it could make or break the game.
“It was a great game. We definitely played at a very high level. They came to play, and it was hard fought, but in the end we got the win and that’s all that matters.”
Steele said the Saints “fought hard and worked really hard.”
It is the fourth time St. Peter has faced East in the playoffs. St. Peter beat East in 2015 to qualify for state and also met them in 2017 and 2018.
East’s season ends 9-7-1, while St. Peter improves to 12-3-2.
St. Peter next hosts the winner of No. 3 Fairmont and No. 6 Holy Family in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Middle School stadium. Fairmont (13-2-1) beat Holy Family 2-1 in overtime.
“The goal is to come into every round with high intensity and play like it could be our last, so it isn’t our last,” Carlson said. “Of course we want to get as far as we can but doing so as a team.”
Fairmont loss
The season ended sooner than expected for the No. 2 seeded St. Peter girls soccer team as No. 3 seeded Fairmont knocked off the Saints 2-0 in the Section 2A semifinals Tuesday at Floyd B. Johnson Field at St. Peter Middle School.
But the Saints still put together a strong season finishing 12-4-2 overall and 10-1-1 Big South Conference champions.
St. Peter beat Fairmont 2-1 during the regular season, but the Cardinals (14-2-1 overall, 9-2-1 and second in the Big South) turned the tables in the playoffs.
Fairmont just had more offensive firepower.
After a scoreless first half, the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick by sophomore forward Rayah Quiring in the 54th minute.
The Cardinals then scored on a breakaway goal by senior forward Joni Becker in the 75th minute.
The Saints out shot the Cardinals 10-7. Fairmont sophomore goalkeeper Cadee Becker earned the shutout.
St. Peter sophomore goalkeeper Katie Gurrola “played out of her mind tonight,” Steele said. “She was super loud in the back. That’s what we need. She was more of a leader in this game than any other game. She came out for balls. She challenged them. There was nothing she could do on the PK at all. And on the last goal, it was a breakaway, and that’s a hard one to stop. We’re proud of what she did do tonight though.
“I’m proud of all of them. They fought super hard. They just didn’t have enough to get anything into the back of the net. But they challenged the ball, and they worked hard, and they gave it all they had tonight.”
Gurrola said: “We played well. We played as hard as we could. A couple of things we could have done better, but overall we did good. We kept our heads up even after the PK, and we kept on fighting for the ball. We played our hearts out.”
What could the Saints have done differently?
“We could always get started a little faster,”Gurrola said. “We tend to start a little slow. but once we do get picked up, we start going good. And at the end of the first half, we started playing our game, and things were connecting. It’s just couldn’t make it ot the back of the net.”
What made Fairmont so tough?
“Fairmont has some fast players,” Gurrola said. “They’re just a little better than us in a couple of areas. We held our own.”
Asked about the season overall, Steele said, “This is a special group of girls. They had a special bond that definitely went on to the field, and it showed as they played with one another. They communicate and worked hard.
In her second season as the starting varsity goalie, Gurrola said, “This was probably my best season. Last season I started varsity as a freshman, and I was still getting used to playing at this level. But this season I think I really improved, and all the girls really stepped up their game. All the freshmen coming in. This was a really strong team.”
The Saints are losing five seniors: defender AJ Brock and midfielders Nicole Schilling, Chloe Buffington, Amelia Carlson and Izzy Lind.
“It’s going to be sad,” Gurrola said. “I’m friends with all of them. I’m going to miss playing with them. They’re really good players.”
But 14 players can return to the varsity lineup.
“The one thing that this group did that no other group did that I have coached is that held each other accountable,” Steele said. “They wanted to be the best. We’re looking forward to next year.”
FAirmont will face No. 4 seeded Waconia in the section finals are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at New Prague High School. Waconia shut out No. 8 New Ulm 5-0 in the semifinals.