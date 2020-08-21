In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans arrive before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will prohibit the wearing of Native American headdresses, face paint and clothing at Arrowhead Stadium and are discussing the future of the iconic tomahawk chop as they address what many consider racist imagery associated with their franchise. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)