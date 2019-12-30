“I got a second chance to live, to be a father, to be a husband and a producing human being,” says Steven Hylbak, who wears the most important hat from his collection in his Apple Valley home on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Hylbak, who survived a brain aneurysm while in his early 30’s, is known as “The Hat Man” for the crazy hats he wears around town. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press)