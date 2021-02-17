BOYS BASKETBALL
Owatonna 85, Albert Lea 37
A dominant first half offensively and defensively allowed Owatonna (8-2) to cruise to an 85-37 victory Tuesday night against Albert Lea (0-9).
The Huskies were led in scoring by Brayden Williams' 22 points, Payton Beyer's 16 points and Evan Dushek's 10 points, while Beyer also snagged nine rebounds and Williams added seven rebounds.
Twelve different players scored a point for the Huskies, while 14 different players were able to filter into the game for varsity minutes.
Owatonna is back in action Thursday night, when it travels to take on defending conference champion Mankato East (8-2) in Mankato.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Owatonna 54, Albert Lea 52
The Huskies (4-6, 3-6 Big 9 Conference) bested the Tigers (1-9, 1-7) in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, winning on a buzzer-beater by Holly Buytaert.
Owatonna was led in scoring by Sarah Kingland with 14 with Lexi Mendenhall adding 11. Also scoring for the Huskies were Avery Ahrens (5), Buytaert (4), Hillary Haarstad (4), and Taylor Schlauderaff (2).
Owatonna's next matchup is with Mankato East (7-3, 7-2) on Friday, Feb. 19. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. at Owatonna High School.
WEM 49, Waseca 44
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team stormed back from a halftime deficit Tuesday night to claim a 49-44 victory against Waseca (4-5) in Waterville.
The Bluejays led 24-20 after the first 18 minutes.
Senior Toryn Richards led the way for the Buccaneers with 20 points and nine rebounds, senior Brielle Bartelt added 14 points and senior Kylie Pittmann mixed seven points with five rebounds and three assists.
WEM (7-2, 5-1 Gopher Conference) is back in action Friday night at home against Hayfield (8-2, 5-1).
NRHEG 57, Blue Earth Area 45
NRHEG's losing streak ended at two games as they defeated the Buccaneers (2-6, 1-3 Big South Conference) Tuesday night. The Panthers are now 4-6 overall and 2-5 in Gopher Conference play.
"Great team win. We continue to make progress every game," Peterson said.
NRHEG employed a balanced offensive attack — six girls scored at least six points on the night — and were strong on the glass, brining down 37 boards.
Nielsen led the Panthers in scoring with 11 while Sidney Schultz added 10. Jacobson (8), Johnson (8), Stork (7), Rhys Martin (6), Hallie Schultz (3), George (2), and Andy Briggs (2) also scored.
The Panthers will return to action on Friday, Feb. 19 against Maple River (4-5, 3-4). The Eagles took the first meeting 60-58.
Blooming Prairie 38, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
The Awesome Blossoms (8-1, 6-0 Gopher Conference) stayed true to their name Tuesday night despite a tough night shooting.
"[Kenyon-Wanamingo] did a good job defensively and made things difficult for us," Blooming Prairie coach John Bruns said. "We won the game, but definitely didn’t play to our potential. We will regroup and talk about some things and come back a better team from this game."
Megan Oswald led the Awesome Blossoms in scoring with 14 with Maggie Bruns (5), Emily Miller (5), Allison Krohnberg (5), Anna Pauly (3), and Bobbie Bruns (2) also contributing points.
Blooming Prarie returns to the court on Friday, Feb. 19 against Bethlehem Academy (1-7, 1-6). The game will begin at 7:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Owatonna triangular
The return of senior Lindsay Bangs to the lineup appears to have taken the Owatonna gymnastics team to another stratosphere.
In her first meet back this season from injury, Bangs helped the Huskies post a score of 143.100 — by far their best of the season — in a triangular against typical Big 9 Conference stalwarts Mankato West and Mankato East.
The all-around score of 36.425 for Bangs was good enough to tie for first with Mankato West's Jenna Sikel, but Owatonna ran away for a sizable victory with the help of a third-place all-around finish from Lucy Macius (35.975) and a fourth-place all-around finish from Emma Johnson (35.450)
The Huskies claimed five of the top six scores on the vault, led by Janessa Moore's 9.200 in first place, while Averie Roush claimed third with a 9.100, Macius was fourth with a 9.025, and Johnson and Bangs tied for fifth with 9.000.
Owatonna will square off with another of the Big 9's top teams Saturday night, when Northfield will visit the Owatonna Gymnastics Center. Last season, the Huskies won the conference before the Raiders claimed the Section 1AA title.
BOYS HOCKEY
Dodge County 7, Faribault 0
High-powered Dodge County was too much for the Faribault boys hockey team to handle Tuesday night at Faribault Ice Arena, where the Wildcats ran away with a 7-0 victory after scoring four times in the third period.
Faribault (4-4) trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period, and the deficit swelled to 3-0 at the end of the second after Dodge County's Brody Lamb scored with 36 seconds remaining in the period. Lamb scored or picked up an assist on four of the seven goals for the Wildcats (7-1-1).
The Falcons were outshot 46-8 and finished 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Wildcats converted on 1 of 3 power-play opportunities.
Faribault is back in action Saturday night at home against Albert Lea (4-4).
WRESTLING
Le Sueur-Henderson Triangular
Medford 57, LSH 6
The Tigers crushed the Giants Tuesday night in their first dual of the evening.
Medford won 10 matches, eight of which came by fall or decision.
Luis Lopez (113), Derek Bartosch (126), George McCarthy (145), Garron Hoffman (152), Tate Hermes (160), Josiah Hedensten (170), and Gavin Hermes (285) all won by fall with Jack Meyer (120) winning by 6-1 decision.
Tri-City United 58, Medford 12
For as well as the Tigers' dual against LSH went, it went equally poorly against Tri-City United.
Tommy Elwood (106) began the matchup with a win by 9-7 decision, but Medford would not win another until Hedensten grabbed his second of the night by 7-6 decision. Hermes would also win his second match of the night by fall in the heavyweight round.
Medford is now 7-6 overall. They return to the mat on Thursday, Feb. 18 in a dual with NRHEG, which begins at 7 p.m.
Madelia Triangular
NRHEG 24, Medelia/T/ML 16
The Panthers won a tight contest with the Jayhawks to open their night on Tuesday. Parker Bunn (120; fall) and Annabelle Petsinger (126; fall) put NRHEG up 12-0 to start the night, but Medelia responded with a 16-0 run to put them ahead. However, a win by fall by Thor Routh (160) put the Panthers back in the lead and ultimately clinched the victory; they added six additional points by forfeit in the 285-pound weight-class.
NRHEG 51, St. James 24
NRHEG added yet another win against the Cardinals, pushing their record to 6-8 overall on the season.
Petsinger notched her second win of the night by 11-4 decision and Aidan Schlaak (132) soon followed with a win by fall. However, the Panthers trailed by as much as 24-9 at one point.
Wins by Clay Stenzel (152; fall), Routh (fall), and George Roesler (170; fall) put NRHEG back on top 27-24, a lead they would ultimately not surrender. Max Seltun (195; fall) would also add a win.
The Panthers resume action on Thursday, Feb. 18 against Medford at NRHEG High School. The dual will begin at 7 p.m.