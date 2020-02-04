The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Feb. 06
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Christian Mission Love Day group• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Make and tie quilts. Potluck coffee about 2:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Feb. 07
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, Feb. 08
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Paper Making Valentines• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$7/family; $5/member family.
Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue North, Faribault. Tiffany Tripp, tatrippmn@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, Feb. 09
Wanamingo Community Meal• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Feb. 10
St. Olaf College Faculty Recital: Christopher Atzinger, piano• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Literary Guild• 1:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Hostesses are Jean Hiner and Maurine Olson. Joyce Anderson will present the topic.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Advance Care Planning Class• 10-11:30 a.m., Allina Health Owatonna Hospital, 2250 NW 26th St, Owatonna. Pat Heydon, honoringchoices@allina.com, 507-977-2330.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers kids club• 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Fun activities, songs and Christian learning. Preschool to sixth grade. Carpools available. Contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Winter Benefit Pancake Supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. Free will donations towards veterans memorial and Community Center improvements.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Kenyon Area Business Association• 6:15 p.m., Kenyon Country Club, 45986 Hwy 56, Kenyon. Meets the second Wednesday of each month.