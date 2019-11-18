The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Lunch and Learn: What’s in a Spice Cake?• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Catered meal and nature presentation. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$12, $10 members. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Cancer Rehab Presentation• 4-6 p.m., Buckham West, 19 W. Division St., Faribault. Evening of learning and interaction, hosted by Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute’s therapy team. Jayd Sharpe, 507-497-3890.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)• 7 a.m., Bernie’s Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Mexican Dinner• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Friday, Nov. 22
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
The Lyra Baroque Orchestra Presents “Les Caractéres de la Danse”• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Ave NW, Rochester. Presenting Les Caractéres de la Danse by Jean-Féry Rebel and Leclair violin concerti led by baroque violin virtuoso Luís Otavio Santos. Pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. info@lyrabaroque.org.Adults: $30, Seniors/MPR Members: $25, Students: $5. http://lyrabaroque.org/danse.
Faribault Wrestling Burger Basket Supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Burgers with fixings, fries, lemonade, coffee or water. Proceeds benefit K-12 Faribault Wrestling Programs. $9.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al’s, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Paper Making Holiday Cards• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Show your loved ones (and the earth) how much you care by making and decorating new paper from recycled paper. Come when you can and leave when you must. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$7/family; $5/member family. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Winter Farmers’ Market Opening Day• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue North, Faribault. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. www.facebook.com/faribaultwinterfarmersmarket/
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Fall Bazaar Bake Sale/Lunch• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Medford Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 SW 3rd St., Medford. Baked goods, dish towels, quilts, rugs, handmade items, greeting cards and napkins. Soup, sandwiches, pie, coffee and milk.
Open skate• 12:30-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $3 skate rentals. $5 per person or $18 per family.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Omelet Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $3 skate rentals. $5 per person or $18 per family.
Monday, Nov. 25
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
St. Olaf College Brass Chamber Night• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Brass students present a brass chamber recital. Works range from classical to contemporary. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Beef stew, dinner roll, fruit, relishes, dessert
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
One Nation Under God Prayer Breakfast• 6:30-7:55 a.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Keynote speaker, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey W. Merricks. Purchase tickets at Faribault Print Shop at 507-334-4448 or George Farmer at 507-332-2540.$10.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.