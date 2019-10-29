The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Oct. 31
St. Olaf Artist in Residence Talk by Jake Heggie — 11:30-12:30 a.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Lecture: “Where the Music Comes From: The Fire of Possibility.” Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) — 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf — 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500 — 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Nov. 01
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge — 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, Nov. 02
Wednesday Wear — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Food Shelf — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, Nov. 03
St. Olaf Guest Artist Recital — 4:30-5:45 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Solo trumpet and trombone recital with Amy Schendel, Professor of trumpet at the University of Iowa, and Todd Schendel, International trombone performing artist. Pianist to be announced. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Sunday school and youth forum — 9:15 a.m., Urland Lutheran Cannon Falls, 6940 County 9 Blvd.
Communion worship service — 10:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Cannon Falls, 6940 County 9 Blvd.
Financial Peace University — 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Cannon Falls, 6940 County 9 Blvd.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Nov. 04
School’s Out Adventure Days: Animal Antics — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Day-long camps when school’s not in session. Opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities to discover nature. Pay what you can scholarships available. Visit rbnc.org/adventureday for details. Optional before and aftercare from 8 am-4:30 pm: $10 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$50/child, $40/member child.
SEMCAC Senior Dining — 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Food Shelf — 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Peace Circle — 7 p.m., Urland Lutheran Cannon Falls, 6940 County 9 Blvd.
Tuesday, Nov. 05
Men’s bible study — 6:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Cannon Falls, 6940 County 9 Blvd.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist — 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) — 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Mental Health Support Group — 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, Nov. 06
Wednesday Wear — 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
‘SE MN Together’ Workforce Housing Forum — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield. Open to all stakeholders and engaged individuals in the southeast Minnesota region. Register at www.semntogether.org
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre — 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers — 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids’ club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Overcomers kids club — 3-4:30 p.m., Wanamingo Elementary School, 225 3rd Ave., Wanamingo. Music room. Fun activities, songs and Christian learning. Preschool to sixth grade. Carpools available. Contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group — 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Confirmation class — 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Cannon Falls, 6940 County 9 Blvd.
Praise and Worship practice — 7:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Cannon Falls, 6940 County 9 Blvd.