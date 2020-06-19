The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, June 24
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Two Rivers Health Center, 1819 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Friday, June 26
Virtual Learning: Talking with Trees (ages 4-14)• 10-11 a.m., Online via Google Meet. Learn how to identify trees, how humans use trees and what animals use trees as homes. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$5/person, free for members.
Saturday, June 27
Story Adventures on Facebook Live!• 10-10:30 a.m., Facebook Live. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Monday, June 29
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Rd., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 4-8 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1002 17th St SW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, June 30
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Interiors, 550 Wilson Ave., Suite 103, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.