The start time for the Morristown Morries’ game vs. the Isanti Redbirds on Saturday was incorrectly listed within the article. The game time is scheduled for 7 p.m as listed in the accompanyinh bracket.
Mike Randleman
Sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Graduated from Iowa State University in 2016. Originally from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
