The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, March 20
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
St. Patrick’s Church/Faribault KC Fish Fry• 5-7 p.m., St. Patrick Church, 7525 Dodd Rd., Shieldsville. $13 for adults, $8 ages 5 to 8 and free for preschoolers. http://spshieldsville.org.
Saturday, March 21
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Sunday, March 22
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, March 23
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, March 24
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Chili, toastie dog, fruit, relishes, brownie
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, March 25
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Ruth’s House Board of Directors Annual Meeting• 7:30 a.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. All interested parties are welcome to attend.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the forseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Mar 26
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.