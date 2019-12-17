The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable potluck/meeting• 6 p.m., Dan Peterson, 16440 Cannon City Blvd., Faribault. Bring a dish to pass prepared from a recipe from the Civil War era. Dan Peterson, dnl1.peterson@gmail.com, 507-459-3140.
Youth Works Trip Deposit Due• 12 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Christian Mission Love Day group• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Make and tie quilts. Potluck coffee about 2:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Dec. 20
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Fossil Ornaments• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Use salt dough to create decorative fossil ornaments. Come when you can and leave when you need. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$7/family; $5/member family. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Winter Farmers Market• 1-4 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 4609 135th St E, Dundas. This week's market moves for a special outdoor Solstice Market. Find local crafts, food vendors, outside grilling, fires and solstice merriment. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. https://www.facebook.com/faribaultwinterfarmersmarket/.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, Dec. 22
No Sunday School & Youth Forum• Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Communion Worship Service• 10:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Dec. 23
School's Out Adventure Days: Winter Birds• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Not all birds migrate south for the winter. Learn how and why some birds stay in Minnesota year-round. Grades K-5 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $50/child, $40/member child. https://rbnc.org/adventureday.
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
No Men's Bible Study• 12 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service• 4 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers• 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.