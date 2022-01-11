LOCAL SCHEDULE Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY, JAN. 13K-W girls basketball at Triton, 7:15 p.m.TUESDAY, JAN. 18K-W girls basketball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.Randolph boys basketball at K-W, 7:15 p.m.THURSDAY, JAN. 20K-W wrestling at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m., at JWPFRIDAY, JAN. 21K-W boys basketball at WEM, 7:15 p.m.WEM girls basketball at K-W, 7:15 p.m.SATURDAY, JAN. 22K-W wrestling at Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial Tournament, 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Wrestling Wellcome Memorial Tournament Randolph Girl Boy Lake Crystal Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now LIFE WELL LIVED: Marty Fetters always stopped to smell the roses Superintendent candidates selected for upcoming interviews Marcia Lou Marty Fetters Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64 A look at Betty White’s 1992 visit to St. Olaf Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Partners with Rosetta Stone to Revitalize and Preserve its Language Some Illinois schools delay bringing students back amid COVID spike Illinois sees record month for sports wager taxes United States wins in dairy dispute