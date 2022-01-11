THURSDAY, JAN. 13

K-W girls basketball at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 18

K-W girls basketball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

Randolph boys basketball at K-W, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

K-W wrestling at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m., at JWP

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

K-W boys basketball at WEM, 7:15 p.m.

WEM girls basketball at K-W, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

K-W wrestling at Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial Tournament, 10 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments