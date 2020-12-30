There’s no way around it: COVID-19 was the story of the year. Heck, it may even be the story of the decade.
The virus, first noted in central China in late 2019, touched nearly every part of our lives. It dictated our movements, our ability to travel, to go into the office, to shop, to send our children to school, to see friends, even whether we could sit down and grab a quick bite. Given the pandemic’s track and the vaccines’ anticipated rollout, it’s likely to be with us through spring, at the very least.
And while the pandemic can’t be ignored when it comes to reviewing the year that was, we’re focusing on what made news in Rice and Steele counties. So sit back and take look back at our top stories of 2020.