Waseca finished fifth with 113.5 points Saturday at the 12-team Rochester Century Panther Invite in Rochester.
Class 2A No. 1-ranked Mason Gelhoff took second at 113 pounds after falling in the championship match to Simley’s No. 3-ranked Reid Nelson 3-1.
Kaden Johnson captured fifth place at 103 pounds with a 29 second pin of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Annabelle Petsinger.
Luke Osweiler finished fourth at 120 pounds for the Bluejays after he injury defaulted to Simley’s Kaden Schrandt.
Oliver O’Brien took second place at 126 pounds after he fell to Simley’s No. 1-ranked Chase DeBlaere by fall in 1:46.
Blake Wendland captured fourth place at 152 pounds after losing by major decision 21-7 to LaCrosse Aquinas’ Riley Klar.
Peyton Garza took fifth at 160 pounds following a pin of Lakeville North’s Enrique Merli in 3:23.
Daniel Kuhns finished sixth at 182 pounds after losing by fall in 1:07 to LaCrosse Aquinas’ Ashton Hollett.
Waseca’s Peyten Haack took sixth at 220 pounds after dropping a 4-2 decision to Lakeville North’s Brady Redenbaugh.
Jacob Hertzog, ranked fifth at 285 in Class 2A, placed sixth after injury defaulting in the fifth-place match.
NRHEG captures third at Rochester Century
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva put together one of its best performances of the season to eke out a third-place finish at the Rochester Century Panther Invite.
The Panthers finished with 127 points and edged out Lakeville North for third place by half a point. Simley won the meet with 333.5 points and LaCrosse Aquinas finished second with 196 points.
Nine wrestlers placed for NRHEG with Andrew Reich (138), Ralph Roesler (170) and Conner Okland (182) each finishing third in their weight classes. Reich and Okland pinned their opponents in three of their matches.
“We demonstrated a high level of aggressiveness all day and we wore our opponents down in most of our matches,” Panthers head coach Shawn Larson said. “We could not ask more out of our wrestlers who show improvement each time out.”
Clay Stenzel placed fourth at 132 pounds after falling 4-3 to Simley’s James Diaz Lopez.
Nikolas Petsinger won his fifth-place match at 120 pounds with a fall against Lakeville North’s Aidan Johnson. Agro Gushwa won fifth place at 145 pounds by injury default against Burnsville’s Matt Gerner and Thor Routh took fifth at 152 pounds by pinning White Bear Lake’s Jack Longfellow in three minutes.
Annabelle Petsinger took sixth at 106 pounds as did Parker Bunn at 113 pounds.
“We have one more week for us to continue improving before we can hopefully take this level of performance to the Section 2A tournaments,” Larson said.
Panthers pile up bonus points in win over Westfield
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva found bonus points all over Thursday in a 48-21 victory over Westfield in New Richland.
The Panthers won eight of 12 matches wrestled, and each one came by fall.
“In my opinion, we could not have wrestled better than we did tonight,” NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson said. “We were expecting a close team match with a possibility of a 6-6 match split. In that instance we would need to fight for every bonus point.”
The Panthers got falls from Annabelle Petsinger at 113 pounds, Clay Stenzel at 132, Andrew Reich at 138, George Roesler at 152, Thor Routh at 160 and Conner Okland at 170 pounds to give them plenty of bonus points to avoid any thought of going to criteria.
NRHEG also won by forfeit at 120 and 145 and led by as much as 48-6 before the Razorbacks claimed the final three matches wrestled.
NRHEG 48, Westfield 21
106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Annabelle Petsinger (NRHEG) fall Bo Zweiner (W) 2:51; 120 — Nikolas Petsinger (NRHEG) won by forfeit; 126 — Keegan Bronson (W) fall Ethan Thompson (NRHEG) :46; 132 — Clay Stenzel (NRHEG) fall Caded Christianson (W) 2:36; 138 — Andrew Reich (NRHEG) fall Ty Bronson (W) :13; 145 — Agro Gushwa (NRHEG) won by forfeit; 152 — George Roesler fall Sam Skillestad (W) :58; 160 — Thor Routh fall Tyler Archer (W) 5:01; 170 — Conner Okland (NRHEG) fall Matthew Pryor (W) 1:24; 182 — Dylan Ehmke (W) dec. Ralph Roesler (NRHEG) 8-7; 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Colton Krell (W) fall Max Seltun (NRHEG) 1:59; 285 — Dylan Nirk (W) fall Makota Misgen (NRHEG) 1:06.
WEM/JWP takes 8th at Mike Fasnacht Memorial Tournament
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton finished eighth with 48 points Saturday at the Mike Fasnacht Memorial Tournament in Janesville.
Jackson County Central captured the team title with 163.5 points while Dover-Eyota took second with 145 and Chatfield took third with 143.5. Medford finished fourth with 112 points, New London-Spicer captured fifth with 108 points, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair finished sixth with 64.5 points and Wabasha-Kellogg took seventh with 59 points.
Ezekial Peterson and Jacob Karsten led the Grizzlies with third-place finishes in their weight classes. WEM/JWP’s Peterson defeated Wabasha-Kellogg’s Jack Rodeghier by fall in 1 minute, 4 seconds at 182 pounds. Karsten went 2-2 at 285 and beat Jackson County Central’s Tycin Bejarano by fall in 3:49.
Brant Melchert took fourth at 220 pounds following an 8-6 loss to Medford’s Brennon Hoffman.
Kurtis Crosby placed fifth for the Grizzlies at 145 pounds following a pin of New London-Spicer’s Reid Holmquist in 1 minute, 8 seconds.
Ted Carlson took fourth place at 170 pounds for WEM/JWP after he went 1-3.