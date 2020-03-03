Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Mar 5
Men's Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays, at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Traditional Chinese medicine - it's not just acupuncture• 10 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. More and more, people use practices like Chinese medicine and acupuncture to not only fight disease, but also prevent it.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Friday, Mar 6
Fiber, Mixed Media by Larissa McConnell• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota ave., St. Peter. Opening night. Complex embroidery referencing brain scans, nebulas, eyeballs, and other elements of science and art history unify the nearly sixty mixed media pieces in "Graftworks," a solo exhibition by Gustavus Adolphus College Costume Design and Technology Instructor Larissa McConnell.
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Bjorling Music Festival: Jazz Jamboree Evening Concert• 7:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall, St. Peter. Featuring the Dave Stamps MODx Ensemble.
Saturday, Mar 7
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends, at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
Fiber, Mixed Media by Larissa McConnell• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Gallery hours are Wednesday though Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday, at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Annual Daddy Daughter Dance• 6-8 p.m., at the St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. This year's theme is "Over the Moon". Interested families are encouraged to pre-register for the event at a cost of $25 per couple ($5 for each additional guest), or you can buy tickets at the door for $30 per couple and $5 for each additional guest.
Sunday, Mar 8
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Mar 9
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Bjorling Music Festival: Honor Choir Concert• 6:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Christ Chapel, St. Peter. Featuring the Gustavus Choir, Eagan High School Concert Choir, and Festival Choir.
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors' Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Mar 10
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Mar 11
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Living Well with Chronic Pain Workshop• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Designed by Stanford University for people who have chronic pain or live with someone who does.
Thursday, Mar 12
Men's Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
"There's Something Going on Upstairs" Author Kelly Fosso Rodenberg• 6 p.m., at St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave., St. Peter. Listen to Kelly Fosso Rodenberg uplifting and surprisingly humorous story about life with a brain tumor.