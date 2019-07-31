According to a number of sources, the Minneota Twins agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants just moments before the trade deadline on Wednesday that will net the team a strong late-inning reliever.
Looking to add significant depth to a pitching staff that has seen its share of struggles against the American League’s toughest competition, Minnesota added Sam Dyson in exchange for a trio of relievers.
Dyson, 31, comes to the Twins with a strong career ERA of 3.29 in eight-plus Major League seasons. In 51 innings so far this year, his numbers are even better, posting a 2.47 ERA while allowing 39 hits and 20 walks. He’s averaging just under 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings and has registered a superb 1.08 WHIP (walk + hits per inning).
Dyson is expected to join the team in Miami on Thursday.
Minnesota was able to make the deal happen without surrendering any blue chip prospects as Prelander Berroa, Jaylin Davis and Kai-Wei Teng head to the Giants.
The deal was necessary as fellow American League contenders, Cleveland and Houston, made major upgrades to their team in the last couple of days as Twins fans were clamoring for the front office to pull the trigger before time ran out. With just 10 minutes to spare, the deal was announced and generally praised by those on social media.
Last week, Minnesota traded for veteran right hander, Sergio Romo, giving the team a decent 7-8-9 combination of Dyson, Romo and closer Taylor Rogers.