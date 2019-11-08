A state-qualification tidal wave opened up Friday afternoon’s Section 1A Championships at the Rochester Recreation Center.
In the meet-opening 200-yard medley relay, a whopping five teams sped to times that dipped below the mark for automatic state qualification, with the fifth and final of those quartets belonging to Faribault.
The foursome of junior Verity Wray-Raabolle, junior Kayla Kenow, junior Grace Rechtzigel and freshman Ava Nelson trimmed more than two-and-a-half seconds off their prelim time to touch the wall in 1 minute, 53.39 seconds — only .10 seconds faster than the state qualification standard.
After that, the Falcons qualified four more entrants to next week’s Class A state meet, which is scheduled for the afternoons of Nov. 15 and 16 in the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minneapolis, with prelims slated for Nov. 15 and finals scheduled for the 16th.
That additional qualifiers start with junior Abby Larson, who was named Section 1A Swimmer of the Year Friday afternoon.
Larson defended her section title in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.73, in addition to claiming a second straight section crown in the 500 freestyle in 5:16.66 — nearly 8 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
She then closed the meet by anchoring the 400 freestyle relay to a second-place finish to grab a state-qualifying spot in 3:44.51 — more than five seconds faster than the team’s time in Wednesday’s prelims. Helping Larson out on the final relay were Nelson, Rechtzigel and Wray-Raabolle.
In addition to the pair of relays, Wray-Raabolle also sped the a section title in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.44 to qualify for state.
As a team, the Falcons finished seventh with 196 points, while Mankato West claimed the section title with 392 points, Mankato East slotted into second with 323 points and Red Wing claimed third with 277 points..