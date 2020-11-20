The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
School’s Out Adventure Days: Treasure Hunters• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd., Faribault. Learn to navigate through the woods, read a map and more; all skills needed to find treasure. Day-long camps open to kindergarten through 5th grade students. Contact 507-332-7151 or education@rbnc.org to inquire. Before and after care is available for $10 more. $50/student, $40/member student.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., American Legion Lonsdale, 115 Second Ave. NW. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 1-4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW, Faribault. Locally grown, homemade goods from small farmers and bakers Local meats, eggs, vegetables, honey, maple syrup, fiber products, goat milk soaps, lotion and baked goods. Tiffany Tripp, cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.