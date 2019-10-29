Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required. Diabetic option available daily.
Oct. 31— Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Fresh Squash and Fruit Cocktail Cake
Nov. 1 — Hamburger Stew over Mashed Potatoes, Spiced Peaches and Gingerbread Cake
Nov. 4 — Chili Con Carne, Cottage Cheese, Corn Muffin and Flavored Ice Cream
Nov. 5 — Chicken Pot Pie, Tossed Salad and Starburst Cake (Music by Herb Sellner)
Nov. 6 — Beef Pot Roast with Vegetables, Waldorf Gelatin Salad and Dinner Roll