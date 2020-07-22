Catholic Daughters of America, Court Sacred Heart in Waseca will host a Pillow Cleaning event on Saturday Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parish Center of Sacred Heart Church. Participants are asked to use the east entrance.
Pillow Cleaning will be done by Carlson’s Pillow Cleaning Service. Pillows are cleaned, deodorized, sanitized and fluffed then covered with a new ticking. This is a same day service. Custom made new pillows and comforters are also for sale.
Proceeds will support Catholic Daughters Charities such as Habitat for Humanity, Bethlehem Inn, the local food shelf and Sacred Heart School. For questions please call 507-461-5095.