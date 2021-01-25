TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Boys basketball

Mankato East at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester Mayo at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

Hayfield at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Medford at WEM, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Maple River at BA, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Faribault at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Owatonna at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

WEM at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

United South Central at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

BA at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Boys hockey

Red Wing at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

Red Wing at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

Mankato West at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Medford at Goodhue, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Girls basketball

Austin at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Faribault at Winona, 6 p.m.

Boys hockey

Northfield at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Faribault at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

Owatonna at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

Owatonna at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Mankato West at Faribault, 6 p.m. (virtual)

Wrestling

Lakeville North, Mankato East at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

Eagan at Faribault, 5:30 p.m.

NRHEG, Lake City at Westfield, 5 p.m., in Blooming Prairie

Medford at Maple River, 7 p.m.

USC at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Boys basketball

Albert Lea at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at Medford, 7:15 p.m. 

WEM at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Maple River at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Medford at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at WEM, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Albert Lea, Owatonna at Northfield (non conference), 5 p.m.

Eastview, Byron at Faribault, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

Boys basketball

Faribault at Northfield, 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Northfield at Faribault, 2:30 p.m.

Dance

Austin, Owatonna, Rochester Mayo at Rochester Century, 11 a.m.

Albert Lea, Faribault, Rochester John Marshall at Rochester Century, 2 p.m.

Boys hockey

Rochester John Marshall at Owatonna, 3 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 1

Boys basketball

Faribault at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Owatonna at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

WEM/JWP at NRHEG, 1 p.m.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

