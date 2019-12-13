Stats/awards: 45-for-47 PAT, 5-for-7 FG (long of 34). 60 points scored
Notes: In Owatonna's long list of excellent kickers, Henson will go down as one of the most accurate and reliable in recent history...His ability to blast the ball out of the end zone for touchbacks was a major asset.
From coach Jeff Williams: “Sam became one of the most accurate placekickers in school history and his ability to kick the ball deep gave our team a considerable advantage. He was instrumental in helping our team win the field position battle and make the opposition go 80 yards against our defense.”