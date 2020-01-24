WASECA, Minn. (AP) — High school hockey players in Waseca won't be able to wear game jerseys made in honor of a local police officer gravely wounded in the line of duty.
The Minnesota State High School League stepped in and told the coaches the jerseys don't comply with rules for special recognition or commemorative or memorial patches.
The decision drew criticism on social media.
"You should be ashamed of yourselves," one tweet read.
The high school league explained itself Friday on Twitter, saying "The Minnesota State High School League and Waseca Public Schools deeply appreciate the involvement of the Waseca community, its boys and girls hockey programs and other athletic programs in honoring and supporting Officer Matson and the Waseca Police Department. The MSHSL and Waseca High School administration have been in communication this past week in identifying ways in which appropriate recognition can be demonstrated. This includes following the National Federation of State High School Association uniform rules and policies which limits the size of alterations to commemorate individuals or events within competition.
"Waseca also appreciates the support and creativity of Gemini Athletic in supplying commemorative jerseys for this important endeavor. The MSHSL will continue to work with all member schools and support them in ways to honor and commemorate individuals in their communities."
The Jays' boys hockey coach, Chris Storey is taking it in stride.
"We’re just trying to follow the rules," he said Jan. 23. "We did ask permission but things escalated so quickly and the jerseys were in production, just waiting for an answer. We’re trying to comply with everything. If not, we’ll just continue to wear them for warmups. We’re hanging them on the glass, we’re raising awareness for law enforcement. Hope to God everything is going OK for Officer Matson."
The jerseys donated by a Minnesota company are emblazoned with the words "Waseca Police" and Officer Arik Matson's badge number on the front and his last name above each player's number on the back.
Matson was shot in the head earlier this month while responding to a call with three other officers. According to CaringBridge posts, he's showing signs of recovery. A Jan. 22 post said Matson was sitting up in a chair and nodding his head in response to questions. A tracheostomy is preventing him from speaking.
A Gofundme page had raised $191,000 of its $250,000 goal as of Friday.
Although the Bluejays can't wear the jerseys during games, the players plan to wear them while warming up. And, at the end of the season, the boys and girls hockey teams will auction the jerseys to raise money for the officer's family.