The following are some of the free services Goodhue County Sheriff's Office offers:
1. Home Premise Survey- Learn about what you can specifically be doing or choices you can make to protect your home from thieves. Learn more here: co.goodhue.mn.us/.../Com.../Home-Premises-Survey-211
2. Camera Registration program- If you have outdoor cameras, you can help Deputies catch suspects. Learn more about this program and register your cameras here: co.goodhue.mn.us/1389/Camera-Registry-Program
3. Etch and Catch program- Get your catalytic convertor marked to deter thieves from stealing it. Goodhue County Sheriff's Office has partnered with auto repair shops all over Goodhue County to offer this service for no charge (with any other paid service). Ask your preferred auto care specialist if they offer this service or for more info go to: co.goodhue.mn.us/1410/Etch-and-Catch-Program
Official partnerships the Sheriff's Office announced:
Pine Island: Beck's Towing and Repair; Bird's Auto
Red Wing: Big O tires; Berghammer Tire; Gernentz Auto Service; TLC automotive; Johnson Tire; J & R performance
Goodhue: Royal Auto
Wanamingo: Revland Alignment
Zumbrota: Berg's Towing and Repair
4. Home checks- Are you going on vacation? Call dispatch to set up a home check. As time allows, Deputies will stop by your home and walk around to make sure it is secure.
5. Lights on! Program. See lightsonus.org for more information