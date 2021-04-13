THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Track and field at Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball at Lake City, 5 p.m.

Softball at Stewartville, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Baseball vs. Medford, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Softball at Lake City Invite, 10 a.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

Track and field at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

Golf at Dodge Country club, 4 p.m.

Baseball vs. Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Softball vs. Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field at Pine Island, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Stewartville, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Baseball at Goodhue, 11 a.m., doubleheader

