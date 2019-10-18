The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Thursday’s Table — 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Oct. 25
St. Olaf College Guest Recital — 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Syrian Oud Master, Issam Rafea, and Chinese Pipa Master, Gao Hong, will perform improvised music blendign Chinese and Arabic musical techniques Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568.
Family Recovery Night — 5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. 5:30 p.m. potluck meal, 6:45 AA and Alanon speakers. Families with children are welcome. Bring a dish to share. Paper products and beverages provided.
Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Legion Bingo — 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Windmill Animal Rescue Wine Tasting Fundraiser — 1-5 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St, New Prague. Animal rescue and wildlife rehabilitation fundraising event. Wine tasting, silent auction, raffle, desserts and appetizers.Tickets: $22.85 — $33.46. http://bit.ly/animalrescueelko.
Monday, Oct. 28
Tri-City United School Board Work Session — 6 p.m., TCU-Lonsdale, 1000 Idaho St. SW, Lonsdale. In the school’s media center.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Walk-In Immunization Clinic — 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.