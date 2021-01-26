The Swanson Tennis Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College will remain closed, due to the current health crisis.
Current hopes are to re-open to the public on March 1. If this changes, the swanson tennis center website
As of right now, there are no drills or lessons scheduled for January or February. We are very hopeful to start our winter lessons on along with drills and PCT on March 1. If you have questions, please email Chase Johnson at cjohns39@gustavus.edu.
For any other questions, please email Heidi Carlson at hcarlso2@gustavus.edu