BOYS BASKETBALL

Mankato East 4-0

Rochester Mayo 3-0

Austin 3-1

Rochester Century 3-1

Winona 2-2

Owatonna 1-1

Red Wing 1-2

Albert Lea 1-2

Northfield 1-2

Rochester John Marshall 1-2

Mankato West 0-3

Faribault 0-4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rochester John Marshall 5-0

Red Wing 5-0

Austin 5-1

Albert Lea 4-1

Mankato West 3-2

Northfield 2-3

Owatonna 2-3

Rochester Mayo 2-3

Rochester Century 2-4

Mankato East 2-4

Faribault 0-5

Winona 0-6

BOYS HOCKEY

Northfield, 12 points (4-0)

Albert Lea, 6 points (3-0)

Owatonna, 6 points (2-0)

Rochester Century, 6 points (2-0)

Mankato West, 4 points (1-1)

Mankato East, 4 points (1-1)

Faribault, 4 points (1-1)

Red Wing, 2 points (1-1)

Winona, 0 points (0-3)

Rochester John Marshall, 0 points (0-2)

Austin, 0 points (0-2)

Rochester Mayo, 0 points (0-4)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Owatonna, 18 points (7-0)

Faribault, 18 points (7-2)

Mankato West, 12 points (4-2)

Northfield, 18 points (5-0)

Mankato West, 12 points (4-2)

Red Wing, 11 points (4-2-1)

Mankato East, 8 points (2-5)

Rochester John Marshall, 4 points (2-6)

Albert Lea, 4 points (1-4)

Austin, 4 points (2-5)

Rochester Mayo, 2 points (1-5)

Rochester Century, 2 points (1-5)

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE

Mankato East 2-0

Northfield 2-0

Rochester Century 2-0

Winona 2-0

Austin 1-1

Rochester John Marshall 1-1

Owatonna 1-1

Rochester Mayo 1-1

Albert Lea 0-2

Faribault 0-2

Mankato West 0-2

Red Wing 0-2

WRESTLING

Faribault 3-0

Rochester Mayo 3-0

Northfield 3-0

Albert Lea 2-1

Owatonna 2-1

Winona 1-1

Rochester John Marshall 1-2

Mankato West 0-2

Austin 0-2

Mankato East 0-3

Rochester Century 0-3

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

