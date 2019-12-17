BOYS BASKETBALL
Mankato East 4-0
Rochester Mayo 3-0
Austin 3-1
Rochester Century 3-1
Winona 2-2
Owatonna 1-1
Red Wing 1-2
Albert Lea 1-2
Northfield 1-2
Rochester John Marshall 1-2
Mankato West 0-3
Faribault 0-4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rochester John Marshall 5-0
Red Wing 5-0
Austin 5-1
Albert Lea 4-1
Mankato West 3-2
Northfield 2-3
Owatonna 2-3
Rochester Mayo 2-3
Rochester Century 2-4
Mankato East 2-4
Faribault 0-5
Winona 0-6
BOYS HOCKEY
Northfield, 12 points (4-0)
Albert Lea, 6 points (3-0)
Owatonna, 6 points (2-0)
Rochester Century, 6 points (2-0)
Mankato West, 4 points (1-1)
Mankato East, 4 points (1-1)
Faribault, 4 points (1-1)
Red Wing, 2 points (1-1)
Winona, 0 points (0-3)
Rochester John Marshall, 0 points (0-2)
Austin, 0 points (0-2)
Rochester Mayo, 0 points (0-4)
GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna, 18 points (7-0)
Faribault, 18 points (7-2)
Mankato West, 12 points (4-2)
Northfield, 18 points (5-0)
Mankato West, 12 points (4-2)
Red Wing, 11 points (4-2-1)
Mankato East, 8 points (2-5)
Rochester John Marshall, 4 points (2-6)
Albert Lea, 4 points (1-4)
Austin, 4 points (2-5)
Rochester Mayo, 2 points (1-5)
Rochester Century, 2 points (1-5)
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
Mankato East 2-0
Northfield 2-0
Rochester Century 2-0
Winona 2-0
Austin 1-1
Rochester John Marshall 1-1
Owatonna 1-1
Rochester Mayo 1-1
Albert Lea 0-2
Faribault 0-2
Mankato West 0-2
Red Wing 0-2
WRESTLING
Faribault 3-0
Rochester Mayo 3-0
Northfield 3-0
Albert Lea 2-1
Owatonna 2-1
Winona 1-1
Rochester John Marshall 1-2
Mankato West 0-2
Austin 0-2
Mankato East 0-3
Rochester Century 0-3