Thursday, Oct 10
Third Tradition Al-Anon • 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Human Rights In Palestine: Obstacles and Opportunities • 7-8:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third Street W., Northfield. Rev. Mark Brown, longtime advocate for human rights in Palestine/Israel, is scheduled to offer insight into recent developments in Palestine/Israel. There will be a discussion of local advocacy efforts and refreshments. For more information, contact Julie Zdenek at women.stjohns500@gmail.com, or by calling 618-698-4870. More information is online at https://stjohnsnorthfield.org/congregational-life/women/programs/.
Big Book Group AA meeting • 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Cribbage • 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield.
Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club • 12:30 p.m., Bridge Club at Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Everyone is welcome, but partners are needed. The session fee is $3.
Northfield Rotary Club • noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week.
Trivia Mafia • 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes are awarded.
Monthly Shape Note Singing • 7-9 p.m., Cannon Valley Friends’ Meeting, 512 Washington St, Northfield. Sing from the Sacred Harp the second Thursday of every month. All are welcome, and no experience is required; 4-part A cappella harmony is planned. Loaner books are available. For more information, contact Eleanor Haase at ehaase@umn.edu, or call 507-645-7983.
Thursday’s Table • 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Oct 11
National Coming Out Day and the 6th Out After Carleton Family Reunion • 9:30 p.m., Carleton College, 1 N College St., Northfield. Carleton College is hosting two documentary screenings Friday at Weitz Cinema as well as a number of prominent speakers Saturday at Skinner Memorial Chapel. For more information, visit go.carleton.edu/oac or contact Krista Herbstrith at kherbstr@carleton.edu or 507-222-4554.
AA Third Tradition Group • 8 p.m. The meetings, which take place the first Friday of the month, feature a public speaker meeting. The remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Unity on Division AA meeting • 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Open Stitching • 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. For more information, call 507-645-1330.
Acclaimed musician to speak at Carleton • 7-8 p.m., Michael Mizrahi presents a show of contemporary piano music entitled “Threaded Spaces” at Applebaum Recital Hall in the Weitz Center at Carleton College.
Saturday, Oct 12
National Coming Out Day and the 6th Out After Carleton Family Reunion • 7-8 p.m., Carleton College, 1 N College St., Northfield. Carleton College is hosting a number of prominent speakers Saturday at Skinner Memorial Chapel. For more information, see go.carleton.edu/oac or contact Krista Herbstrith at kherbstr@carleton.edu or by calling 507-222-4554.
As You Are AA meeting • 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Attendees are instructed to enter from the back of building.
Little Prairie Al-Anon • 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Open Stitching • 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield • 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Monday, Oct 14
Closed Big Book Study • 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. The support group is for families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Tradition Five Al-Anon • 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Those in attendance are advised to use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Tuesday, Oct 15
Contemporary Women Writers Book Group • 7 p.m. The Contemporary Women Writers Book Group meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Northfield Public Library.
Northfield Support Group for Families • 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. The support group will meet at Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Baby story time • 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. The event is for babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be offered. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Northfield Sertoma Club • 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreters are available at most meetings.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. This clinic is for children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. The clinic is subject to availability. For more information, call 507-332-6111.
Open mic • 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Diabetes Support Group • 7-8 p.m., Northfield Hospital Meeting Room A, 2000 North Ave. For more information, contact Kelly Gueldner at 651-214-7714 or by email at gueldnerk@northfieldhospital.org.
Northfield Community Toastmasters • 6:30-7:30 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. The event is open to all ages and skill levels • no admission fee.
‘Jefferson: Then and Now’ lecture • 5-6:30 p.m., Weitz Cinema, 320 3rd St. E., Northfield. Two renowned historians are scheduled to discuss Jefferson’s changing image among scholars and the general public, and what it tells us about our times and his. They recently co-authored and published, “Most Blessed of the Patriarchs: Thomas Jefferson and the Empire of the Imagination.”
Breast Cancer Support Group • 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave, Meeting Room A. The event is facilitated by the Breast Care Center. For more information, contact Patty Kark at 507-646-1455 or by email at karkp@northfieldhospital.org
Wednesday, Oct 16
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street N., Northfield. This event is for those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, contact Diane at 651-470-7367.
Wednesday Wear • 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield • noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.