In this Sept. 23, 2010, file photo, Scott Hallenbeck, executive director of USA Football, poses in the organization’s offices in Indianapolis. USA Football, which serves about 9,000 school-based and youth programs through its nationally endorsed coaching education and playing standards programs, said its Football Development Model is designed to make the game safer by reducing contact and teaching in a way that meets athletes where they are in their development as players and individuals. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)