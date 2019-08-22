No, there weren’t trespassers at Bruce Smith Fielld in the wee hours of the morning Friday.
They were the Faribault High School boys and girls cross country teams. The intrepid group of 32 runners, along with coaches and parents, took part in their 11th annual 24-hour run-a-thon.
“We really feel like we become a team after this,” said girls coach Willie Clapp.
The event was formed as the team’s lone fundraiser for the season. Each team member aims to raise $100 in pledges to raise funds for the team. Funds go toward a team overnight trip to Winona, posters, equipment and other various expenses.
“It wasn’t too bad,” said Alex Tuma of making the rounds to bring in pledges. “Everyone was going around their neighborhoods.”
Some like Davis Miller thought outside the box, going to events like bingo halls to seek out willing donors.
The runners’ end of carrying out the pledge goes as follows: Team members form groups of two that alternate running around Ted Nelson Track for intervals of two miles at a time.
When a team completes its interval, it passes the baton to the next team.
The run-a-thon begins 10 a.m. Thursday and ends 10 a.m. Friday.
By day’s end, each team will run approximately 12 miles.
One of those miles breaks up the monotony at the midpoint of the event.
“Around midnight, we’ll run a fast mile,” Miller said. “We’ll run two warm-up laps, do a fast mile, we have pacers and stuff, and we’ll try to run the fastest mile we’ve ever ran and then we’ll do two cool-down laps. That’s a good way to spice it up.”
The stadium’s lights are left off overnight, so the team gets creative during the blackout.
“We each have glow sticks,” Miller said. “We also have makeshift batons that are glow sticks so you can see them run and where they’re at.”
When it’s not a runner’s turn to circle the track, there’s plenty of time to bond with the rest of the team.
Table tennis was set up. Card games were in full force. A soccer game broke out. Lawn games like Spikeball and Kubb were team favorites. A frisbee could be seen flying through the air.
Parents and coaches cycle through to keep the Falcons fueled with food and beverages.
Tents are set up for shelter from the elements.
The adjacent Faribault Ice Arena is open for the team if further shelter is needed. Fortunately, this year’s weather was dry. Temperatures climbed into the 70s Thursday afternoon and dipped into the 50s overnight.
“I think we’ve had rain at 2 or 4 in the morning the past few years,” Clapp said.
Clapp said the event had more of a competitive aspect in years’ past, but it’s main purpose is to build team chemistry.
Coaches are still on the lookout for proper technique as this is no place to develop bad habits. Speed, however, is not high on the priority list.
Faribault opens the season Aug. 29 at the St. Olaf High School Showcase. Its home invitational is Sept. 6.