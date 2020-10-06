THURSDAY, OCT. 8
Girls tennis vs. TBD, 4 p.m., Section 1AA tournament
Girls cross country at Big 9 Conference meet, 4:45 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
Northfield vs. Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Boys cross country at Big 9 Conference meet, 4:45 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
Football at Faribault, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Volleyball at Mankato East, 1:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 10
Volleyball vs. Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Boys cross country at Section 1AA meet, 9 a.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
Girls cross country at Section 1AA meet, 1 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
Girls soccer vs. TBD, 5 p.m., Section 1AA tournament
Boys soccer vs. TBD, 7 p.m., Section 1AA tournament
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
Football vs. New Prague, 7 p.m.