Falcons finish third at Northfield Larry Severson Invite
The Faribault Falcons wrestled at the Larry Severson Invite in Northfield on Saturday and had a great day, placing third out of 15 teams. Northfield won the meet in dominating fashion with 248.5 points, while Tri-City United finished a distant second with 149 points, just slightly ahead of Faribault’s 140.5 points.
Faribault’s top individual performers were JT Hausen (second place in the 106-pound weight class), Tyler Boyd (fifth in 113), Isaac Yetzer (fourth in 120), D’Shaun Davis (sixth in 126), Gael Ramirez (second in 132), DJ Saunders (fifth in 138), Bryce Nolen (sixth in 160), Josh Oathoudt (second in 170) and Dylan Lippert (second in 195).
Hausen made the finals at 106 but lost a 6-3 decision to Cannon Falls’ Gavin Peterson while Ramirez lost the 132 final to Northfield’s Sam Holman in a 9-3 decision.
At 170, Oathoudt lost in the final round to Mahtomedi’s Bryce Fitzpatrick, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, in a 7-3 decision, while Lippert lost the 195 championship to Mankato East’s Kolin Baier, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, via fall in 39 seconds.
Knights have exceptional day at home wrestling meet
The Knights’ wrestling team is having an impressive start to the season. Kenyon was the site of the Dave Mauseth Invitational on Saturday, where the Knights hosted teams from Medford, Burnsville, Rochester John Marshall, Columbia Heights and Shakopee.
KW finished with 177 team points, topping every team but Shakopee, which is the #1 ranked team in Class AAA. Shakopee finished with 215 points, while third-place Medford accumulated 99 points and fourth-place Burnsville had 63 points.
The Knights were led by Jaedin Johnson, who won the 152-pound weight class, Carter Quam, who claimed the title at 220, and Trent Foss, who came in first at 113. Johnson won four of his five rounds by fall, while Quam won his first four rounds by fall and won the 220 championship in an 8-7 decision over Shakopee’s Joey Johnson, who's ranked first in the weight class in Class AAA.
Jaedin Johnson lost his fifth round match in a 7-2 decision to Medford’s Tate Hermes but still took first place overall in the 152-pound weight class due to the points he accrued with his four previous pins.
Quam pinned his first three opponents in 34 seconds, 44 seconds, and 13 seconds, respectively. In his fourth round he dueled with Shakopee’s Jade Trelstad, eventually pinning him in 3:17. His fifth and final round was a nail biter, but in the end, he was able to outlast Shakopee’s Joey Johnson.
Foss won all three of his contests in the 113-pound weight class via fall, pinning his opponents in 1:08, 1:02, and 55 seconds.
Four KW wrestlers finished second in their weight class, including Dillon Bartel (132), Bray Olson (145), Tyler Craig (160) and Armani Tucker (285). Bartel’s only loss was to Shakopee’s Pierson Manville, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, via technical fall and Olson’s only loss was to Shakopee’s Seth Bakken in an 8-3 decision. Tucker won his first match via fall in 28 seconds before dropping a 5-0 decision to Shakopee’s Tommy Johnson, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, but he finished strong by winning his final two rounds via fall in 2:48 and fall in just 46 seconds.
Craig won his first round via fall at 2:57 and won his second via fall at 3:41 but lost in the final round in a 5-2 decision to Shakopee’s Sam Treml.
The Knights’ Gavin Johnson, Tait Miller, Noah Bermudez, Alec Johnson, and Logan Meyers also turned in strong performances. Gavin Johnson finished fourth at 106 and Miller was sixth in the same class. Bermudez finished fifth at 126, Alec Johnson came in third at 138, and Meyers finished fourth in 182.
Faribault Emeralds dance team sees tough competition at Eastview
The Faribault Emeralds dance team competed at Eastview High School in Apple Valley on Saturday and earned second place in the high kick competition and sixth place in the jazz competition.
“I am very proud of how well the girls danced in kick,” Emeralds coach Lisa Dahl said. “They showed a lot of energy and some great kicks. The jazz competition was very tough, as they competed against a lot of teams they usually see at state.”
The Emeralds will hope to take what they saw and learned at Eastview and build on if for their next competition, which is still a few weeks away. They’ll have a nice break for the holidays before returning to competition on Jan. 4 in Edina, where they’ll compete against a lot of the same teams they saw at Eastview.
“Now that we have a three week break from competing, we will be making some changes to our dances so that we can stay competitive,” Dahl said.
Falcons’ swimming and diving team gains crucial experience in Mankato
The Falcons’ swimming and diving team competed at the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays in Mankato on Saturday and finished 11th out of 12 teams. Lakeville South won the meet with 156 team points and Lakeville North came in second with 149 points. The Falcons finished with 77 points, behind 10th-place Owatonna (108 points) but well ahead of 12th-place Albert Lea (31 points).
“The whole purpose of going to this meet was to get the guys used to the bigger multi-team meets and to have fun swimming relays only,” Falcon head coach Charlie Fuller said. “We had a good day and swam very well, with some of the guys swimming off events. We have a small team with a lot of young athletes so we just wanted to swim as fast as we could and gain experience.”
Faribault’s highest finish was sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The four swimmers for the Falcons in the event included Reilly Akemann, Calvin Gutzmann, Tanner Longshore and Will Tuma.