MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Gustavus women’s hockey team Saturday faced a deficit for the first time in seven games, but was able to tie the score and finished in a 4-4 overtime tie against Augsburg. The No. 6-ranked Gusties move to 16-2-2 overall and 10-0-2 in the MIAC, while the Auggies move to 10-8-2 overall and 6-4-2 in the conference.
Emily Olson (Jr., Delano) got the scoring going early with a goal 2:35 into the game, assisted by Gabby Slykas (Sr., Frankfort, Ill.). The Gusties were pressured by the Auggies in the first but maintained the one-goal lead at the first intermission, while outshooting the home team 10-8.
Olson then scored back-to-back goals early in the second period for the hat trick. Her second goal of the game came 1:19 into the period with the help of Brooke Power (So., Lakeville) and the hat trick was completed two minutes later on the power play. Sophia Coltvet (So., Arden Hills) and Kayla Vrieze (Sr., Eagan) assisted on the power play goal. The Auggies ended the Gusties’ three-game shutout streak at the 4:44 mark of the second and then cut the deficit to one at the 11:30 mark. One minute later, Augsburg tied the game and then took the lead with 5:37 left in the frame.
Coach Carroll elected to pull Maria Widen (Fy., Burnsville) out of goal after allowing four goals with 12 saves, and was replaced by Katie McCoy (Jr., Grafton, Wis.). Powe then gave the Gusties a much-needed boost and killed off the Auggie momentum by scoring a short-handed goal with just 56 seconds left in the second and the score remained tied at the second intermission. Coltvet assisted on Power’s goal.
“It could have gone down hill in a hurry but we held serve,” Head Coach Mike Carroll said. “The first period was not great for us and they were playing a lot more desperate than us. It was inexcusable to let a team back in like that but it’s always about how you respond.”
Neither team was able to score in the third period or the five-minute overtime, but Gustavus picked up the extra point in the MIAC standings with a 1-0 shootout win on a made shot by Tina Press (Sr., Cottage Grove) and four stops by McCoy.
“There were a lot of tired bodies out there in overtime and Katie did a good job in overtime and the shootout,” Carroll said. “This is certainly a learning experience for us.”
Shots were close with the Gusties edging the Auggies 35-34. Gustavus went 1-for-1 on the power play and killed all three of Augsburg’s chances.
Gustavus has a home-home MIAC series against Hamline this weekend. Friday night’s game is in Saint Paul and Saturday afternoon’s game is in Saint Peter.