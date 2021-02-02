BOYS BASKETBALL
Blooming Prairie 54, Bethlehem Academy 33
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team picked up their first win the season Tuesday night, defeating Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (0-5, 0-5 Gopher Conference) 54-33. Blooming Prairie is now 1-3 overall and in Gopher Conference play.
Awesome Blossom guard Drew Kittleson led all scorers with 16 points and forward Luke Larkowski contributed four 3-pointers off the bench; he finished with 12 points.
“For the most part, we played a much better game tonight than we had previously,” coach Nate Piller said. “It’s the first time we’ve had all our guys available all season. We took better control of the basketball and rebounded a lot better than we have prior to tonight. It was nice to get some 3-point baskets to fall with [Larkoski] hitting four; the hoop must have looked like a pond to him.”
Blooming Prairie is next in action on Friday, Feb. 5 when they take on the Medford Tigers. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m. at Blooming Prairie High School.
BOYS HOCKEY
Owatonna 9, Rochester Century 2
The Huskies continued their run of dominance Tuesday night, defeating the Panthers soundly. They have outscored their opponents 20-4 over their last three games.
Senior Wyatt Oldenfendt scored 46 seconds into the game and from their the floodgates opened. Seven more Huskies would add an additional eight goals with senior Joey Dub scoring two. Senior Casey Johnson led all scorers with four points as he assisted on goals by Dub, Taylor Bogen, and Tanner Stendel and scored one of his own. Ashton Hoffman, Zach Kubicek, and Aaron Bangs all scored one goal.
Junior Preston Meier appeared in the net for all 51 minutes and saved 16-of-18 Panther shots on goal. Owatonna out shot Rochester Century 52-18.
The Huskies are now in a four-way tie for first place in the Big 9 Conference with Mankato West, Mankato East, and Northfield.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 0
For the fourth time in six games this season, the Huskies (5-1) won by at least six goals. For the second time this season, that margin of victory came against the Panthers (1-5).
Tuesday night, that lopsided margin was powered by an offensive attack that featured seven different goal scorers, with Samantha Bogen as the only Owatonna player with multiple goals. She finished with a pair.
Also scoring for the Huskies were Lillian Hunst, Olivia Herzog, Anna Herzog, Kaelyn Frear-Boerner, Ezra Oien and Macy Stanton.
Molly Achterkirch dished out a pair of assists, while Sydney Hunst, Gabriella Lamont, Lillian Hunst, Olivia Herzog, Anna Herzog, Frear-Boerner, Stanton and Abby Vetsch all finished with one assist apiece.
Ava Wolfe made 12 saves to record her second shutout of the season.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Owatonna 96, Faribault 75
Wins in 10 of 12 events allowed the Owatonna boys swimming and diving team to top Faribault 96-75 in a virtual meet.
Sophomore Ryan Peterson won the 500-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, freshman Matthew Larson won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Mason Piepho won the 200 freestyle Jacob Fast soared to first in the 1-meter diving competition and senior Trace Walderon motored to first in the 100 breaststroke, in addition to the Huskies winning the three relay races.
Faribault senior Tanner Longshore claimed both event wins for Faribault by winning the 50 freestyle by nearly two seconds and speeding to first in the 100 freestyle. Christopher Ferris also claimed second in diving.
WRESTLING
Faribault triangular
The Falcons enjoyed big wins of multiple varieties at their home triangular Tuesday night.
First, Faribault opened with a 39-30 victory against Class AAA No. 6-ranked Northfield, and followed that up with a sizable 73-6 win against Austin.
Both matches were counted as non-conference, however, so the Falcons and Raiders are still tied atop the Big 9 Conference with dueling undefeated records.
In the match Tuesday night against Northfield, Faribault won the first four matches to open up a 17-0 lead thanks to a 7-5 decision from Bo Bokman in the 106-pound weight class, an 11-0 major decision at 113 for JT Hausen, a fall at 120 by Elliot Viland and an 11-2 major decision at 126 by Tyler Boyd.
The Falcons also won via a 9-1 major decision at 145 from Gael Ramirez, a 6-3 decision at 160 from Aiden Tobin, a 5-2 decision at 170 from Cael Casteel, a forfeit at 182 and a fall at 220 by Gabe Shatskikh.
Against Austin, Bokman (106), Hausen (113), Isaac Yetzer (132), Hunter Conrad (138) and George Soto (182) all won by fall, Aiden Tobin (152) won by major decision, Casteel (170) won by decision, and Viland (120), Boyd (126), Ramirez (145), Cooper Leichtnam (160), Marcos Ramirez (195) and Shatskikh (220) all won by forfeit.
Owatonna triangular
The Huskies swept their home triangular Tuesday night with a 36-34 victory against Rochester Mayo and a 51-21 win against Mankato East.
In the Rochester Mayo match, Owatonna prevailed thanks to its bonus points, as both teams claimed seven individual match wins.
Trey Hiatt started it off in the 106-pound weight class with a fall, Cael Robb won by technical fall at 120, Kanin Hable won by decision at 126, Jacob Reinardy earned a first-period fall at 152, Landen Johnson pinned his opponent in the second period at 160, Kaden Nelson won by major decision at 170 and Andrew Nirk won by first-period fall at 182.
That helped the Huskies overcome needing to forfeit at 220 and 285.
The Cougars, picked up 12 of their 21 points via those forfeits in the heaviest two weight classes, as Owatonna otherwise controlled the dual.
Hable (126), Michael Bobo (132) and Johnson (160) all won by fall, Robb (120) and Nelson (170) claimed technical falls, Owen Thorn (138) and Nirk (195) won by major decision, Jacob Reinardy (152) won by decision, and Hiatt (106) and Rian Grunwald (113) won by forfeit.
Westfield triangular
The Razorbacks split their home triangular Tuesday night defeating LARP 39-36 and falling to Kenyon-Wanamingo 61-9.
Dylan Ehmke went 2-0 on the night in the 220-pound weight class, including a win by fall against LARP. Hunter Simonson (106), Bo Zweiner (120), Cad Christianson (132), Keegan Bronson (138), Tyler Archer (195), and Brody Johnson (285) also picked up victories against LARP, with Johnson’s pin in the heavyweight match earning Westfield their first dual win of the season.
Lane Lembke (126) won in his match against Kenyon-Wanamingo by 8-2 decision.