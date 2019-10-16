Whether it’s through sculpted glass or photography, Northfield’s Dale Brown has long had a passion for sharing his artistic talents with the community. He’s also one of those unique and fortunate people whose passion and hobbies have lined up almost perfectly with his line of work.
For the last 15 years, Brown has taught glass sculpting, photography and printing as a studio assistant at Bloomington’s Normandale Community College. Few things bring him more satisfaction than helping a student to painstakingly craft a beautiful piece of artwork and then photograph it, utilizing professional techniques.
Brown grew up on a Rice County farm and initially planned on going to college to become an engineer. At the invitation of a close friend, Brown made a fateful decision to take a photography class.
Almost immediately, Brown was taken with the art of photography. He added a photography major to his engineering courses and has since managed to make a career out of his passion.
Even as the years have passed, Brown has never lost his fascination with photography. He remains in awe of how a simple photo can highlight otherwise unseen beauty in daily life.
“I like that it forces you to slow down, look at scenes,” Brown said. Normally you’re just walking by and you don’t pay attention to a scene.”
Starting with black and white, Brown has gotten the chance to experiment with dozens of photography techniques and approaches. He’s constantly learning, refining techniques and always looking for new styles of photography to try.
Several years ago, Brown added a night photography class to his already busy schedule because he couldn’t pass up the chance to learn about how to effectively take time exposure and night shots. Very quickly, these techniques became favored parts of his portfolio.
Ever the Minnesotan, he’s become particularly fascinated with the beauty of the Northern Lights and winter scenes in general. He joined a winter photographers group and began researching with great care for when and where he could catch the Northern Lights.
This fall, Brown will attend a photography class in northern Minnesota. At the class, Brown will learn how split density filters can add even more artistry to his photography.
Whether it’s on the scale of a grandiose mountain shot or a photo of a tiny leaf, few things are more near and dear to Brown’s heart than capturing the beauty of nature. And with its rich landscape, northern Minnesota is one of Brown’s favorite natural locations to do a photoshoot.
Brown hopes that while he’s in northern Minnesota, he’ll get a chance to catch some of the beautiful, cold nights he loves to capture so much — along with one of his favorite natural formations.
“Hopefully I get a chance to see (the Northern Lights) while I’m up there,” he said.
Brown’s glassmaking and printmaking arts have remained largely untouched by technological transformation, although he’s been able to mix things up by learning new techniques. By contrast, the art of photography has changed massively over the last 20-25 years.
In the pre-computer era, photos were processed and edited through chemical processes in a “darkroom.” Over time, traditional photography gave way to increasingly digital photographs. Today, chemical based photography is not as big and there is more of an emphasis on Photoshop.
“It’s super quick to take the picture digitally, but instead of doing a chemical darkroom, you’re basically doing your dark room digitally,” Brown said.
Brown said that digitization has made certain things easier while creating other opportunities and changes. Perhaps most of all, digitization has made it more important and difficult than ever to slow down and focus on the beauty of a simple scene.
Brown sells some of his photography at art shows throughout the area, along with his handcrafted glasswork, known as “Dale’s Funky Glass.” Other photos he does by commission, including senior portraits.
Over the last few years, Brown has begun selling his photography and visiting art fairs across the area. Some of his photos are on display at Faribault’s Paradise Center for the Arts. Whether it’s a shot of a city skyline, a newborn baby or a frozen lake, Brown’s experience lends a professional crispness to each photo.
As word of mouth has spread, he’s begun to get more and more requests for commissioned photos. Even if he isn’t familiar with a particular technique of photography, he’s hardly one to shy away from trying it out upon request.
“It’s a fun thing to do,” he said.