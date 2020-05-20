The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, May 22
St. Vincent de Paul — May Grocery Distributions• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. The next May grocery distribution date will be on Thursday May 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Saturday, May 23
Story Adventures with a Naturalist!• 10-10:30 a.m., Facebook Live. Join an RBNC Naturalist on Facebook live for a nature story! A video will be posted after the live event for those unable to join live. See rbnc.org/donate to become a member or donate. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Tuesday, May 26
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Glazed ham and cheese sandwiches, pasta salad, fruit, relishes, dessert. Take out only until further notice.
Wednesday, May 27
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Disabled American Veterans Meeting• 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St NE. Minnesota Chapter #20. Contact Commander Debra Petersen at 507-332-0294 with any questions.
Thursday, May 28
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1:30-7:30 p.m., Family Video, 712 4th St. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
St. Vincent de Paul - May Grocery Distributions• 6-8 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.