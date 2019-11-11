Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Nov 13
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Community Education office moved/open house• 3-5:30 p.m., at Ziebarth Learning Center, 706 Turril St., Le Sueur.
Le Sueur County DFL Monthly Meeting• 5:30 p.m., at Lakeside Supper Club, 32298 State Hwy 13, Montgomery. There will be social time, dinner and meeting.
Henderson City Council• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.
Thursday, Nov 14
VFW Post 1803 & Auxiliary• 8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club lower level, 15 E. Minnesota St.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Friday, Nov 15
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Nov 16
Christmas wreath making, wine/hard cider tasting• 12-2 p.m., Montgomery Orchard, 15953 State Hwy. 99, Montgomery. Make your own wreath (materials provided, full glass of wine or hard cider included). Must be 21 to be served. Register: bit.ly/31YPRYj$38.
Volleyball basics fun camp• 9-11 a.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Gr. 1 - 4. Given by Varsity Coach Renae Chappuis and players. Build skill level. Fun and non-competitive. All area students invited. $30. http://bit.ly/tcuvolleyballcamp.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Nov 17
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Nov 18
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-6 p.m., at American Legion, 97 S. Park Ave., Le Center.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Snowshoe Weaving Workshop• 6-9 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Weave your own snowshoes under the guidance of experienced instructor, Earl Gransee. Reservations required. Phone: 507-357-8580.
Le Center Sportsmen Club• 6:30 p.m., Le Center Sportsmen Club, 25 E. Derrynane St. Supper with meeting to follow.
Henderson Area Arts Group• 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Nov 19
Lucky Chinese Dinner• 6:30-8 p.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Get the recipes and learn techniques for cooking several Chinese dishes from Chef Ron Procenko. After the dishes are prepared, sit down and enjoy the meal or take some home. Register at bit.ly/2rfXCwk.$28.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Le Sueur Lions Group• 5:15 p.m., The Lodge, 128 N 5th St, Le Sueur. 5:15 p.m. Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. General meeting.
Area Regional Bereavement Support Group• 7 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, 215 Main St E, New Prague. Open to all grieving the loss of someone significant in their lives. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 952-758-2716.
Wednesday, Nov 20
Free Medicare Counseling• 10-11 a.m., at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St., Le Sueur. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Suicide Prevention Class• 12:30-2 p.m., at Le Sueur County Justice Center, 550 Commerce Dr., Le Center. For more information, contact Jes at jkimpton@co.le-sueur.mn.us or call NAMI Minnesota at 651-645-2948.
Get to Know NAMI in Le Center• 2:30-3:30 p.m., at Clubhouse/Resource Center, 181 W. Minnesota St., Le Center. Meet NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) staff and volunteers and hear firsthand how NAMI's work directly affects the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 10-11 a.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
