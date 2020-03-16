ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz announced new measures Monday the state will take in its ongoing effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
The governor’s latest executive order requires bars, restaurants, gyms, coffee shops, breweries and other venues to close to dine-in guests as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and lasts until Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m.
Walz’s measure allows businesses to continue takeout and delivery services. It does not cover essential businesses like grocery stores, convenience stores or pharmacies, the governor said.
“We are not going to stop this from spreading, but we can stop how fast it spreads,” Walz said.
Walz announced a second executive order to address the needs of food and hospitality workers in the state, whose jobs will be affected by the temporary closure. The order bolsters the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, in part to make benefits available to workers and suspend payments in by the impacted employers.
“This will be the single largest unemployment request in Minnesota history,” the governor said.
He added that the measure won’t make workers or small businesses whole, is but aimed at making sure the temporary closure doesn’t financially destroy them.
Minnesota’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 54 Monday, up from 35 the day before.
“This is now the time, if we are going to break this chain,” Walz said.
And as the numbers of confirmed cases grows, governments on the city, county and state levels are adjusting their operations to support public health officials’ pleas that people stay home.
President Trump announced new coronavirus guidelines Monday, recommending all Americans avoid groups of more than 10 people, discretionary travel, and eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. He also recommended that schools close.
In keeping with authorities’ pleas to limit large groups of people and encourage “social distancing,” Walz’s announcement came during a news conference open only to the press. MPR News is streaming it live on Facebook and on mprnews.org.
The temporary in-person restriction includes restaurants, bars, breweries, theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys, bingo halls, amusement parks, fitness clubs, yoga centers, spas, golf courses, museums and skating rinks.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday her department also recommends that public buildings, including libraries, remain open. Several Minnesota libraries have remained open, but reduced their services during efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
In response to news of Walz’s order, Tony Chesak, executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, an industry group for the state’s bars and restaurants, said in a news release, “We believe in prioritizing the safety of our employees and our guests, but we must call upon our government leaders to mitigate the devastating economic effects.”