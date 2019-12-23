Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Dec 26
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Friday, Dec 27
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Dec 28
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Sunday, Dec 29
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Monday, Dec 30
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Tuesday, Dec 31
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
New Years Eve Bingo for a Cause• 6-9 p.m., St. Peter American Legion, 229 Nassau St., St. Peter. Kick off your New Year’s Eve celebration with bingo and support our veterans at the same time! 100% of the proceeds go to support charitable, veteran-related causes. We’ll be playing some new games in celebration of the evening! New games will include a champagne glass, bow tie, top hat, diamond and more! Bingo starts at 6:00pm!We’ll have a number of new, fun prizes and surprises so make sure you join us AND invite your friends!
Wednesday, Jan 1
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Thursday, Jan 2
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-6 p.m., at Belgrade Ave. United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St., North Mankato,
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.