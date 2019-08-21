After graduating only a pair of who were a major part of the rotation, Randolph volleyball appears poised to take the next step.
Senior Maddie Dibble (middle) and juniors Megan Erickson (middle), Morgyn Otte (setter) and Meredith Taylor (libero) all return from last year’s starting lineup, while junior Cheyenne Freundschuh (outside hitter) is set to slide into this year’s starting lineup, which still has one spot left up for grabs.
“This group of juniors is really big and really athletic, so a lot of them played varsity last year as sophomores,” Randolph coach Marie Jacob said. “Now, I’m looking at the next two years to be super strong.”
Jacob also said this is the first year in a while where there’s not significant turnover from the year before.
“This is only my third year as head coach, and this is normally where we transition in Randolph for volleyball,” Jacob said. “Coaches have kind of got a three-year run and then they leave, so I’m hoping if I get through this third year — and I’m not planning on going anywhere. I’m hoping this is building our continuity finally and that the program just stays on track now.”
There still will be a difference between last season and this season for the Rockets. Last year, Randolph deployed a pair of setters in Otte and the now-graduated Kenna Foss.
This year, Otte will serve as the team’s lone setter on the court, providing the team with a consistent additional weapon on offensive maneuvers and another body at the net for blocking purposes. The hope is, Jacob said, that the Rockets are quicker offensively.
In a tough Southeast Conference, Randolph will need every advantage it can manufacture. Last year’s conference champ, Mabel-Canton, starts the year ranked No. 6 in Class A after advancing to last year’s Section 1A title match, where it lost to eventual Class A runner-up Medford.
Last year’s conference runner-up, Spring Grove, lost only four times last year and was knocked out of the Section 1A tournament by Mabel-Canton in the semifinals.
“Our hope is always just to do better than we did last year,” Jacob said. “We have some really tough teams in the Southeast Conference. Mabel-Canton played in the section finals last year, Spring Grove is strong, so I’m hoping to be in the top half of our conference. We were close to that last year, and we need a couple early-season wins that we didn’t get last year and that we should get this year.”
Last year’s record: 9-13
Last year’s finish: The Rockets nabbed sixth in the 11-team Southeast Conference before falling to Grand Meadow in the sub-section semifinals.
Major departures
Lindsey Grant, outside hitter
Kenna Otte, setter
Important returners
Maddie Dibble, senior, middle
Madalyn Johnson, senior
Megan Erickson, junior, middle
Morgyn Otte, junior, setter
Meredith Taylor, junior, libero
Cheyenne Freundschuh, junior, outside hitter
KEY NEWCOMERS
Chloe Kimmes, junior
Sadie Kunz, junior
Haylee Gunderson, junior
Emily Davis, junior
Macy Green, sophomore