BOYS BASKETBALL
Owatonna 58, Rochester John Marshall 22
Points off turnovers helped Owatonna (2-1) get out to an 11-0 lead that swelled into a 33-9 lead at the half. From there, the Huskies never let up on the defensive pressure on the Rockets (0-3) as they cruised to a win Saturday afternoon.
Evan Dushek recorded a double-double for the Huskies with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Brayden Williams led the team with 19 points and had six assists.
The entire Huskies roster logged minutes, with 11 players logging at least 10 minutes.
“It was a great game to get a lot of guys minutes,” Owatonna head coach Josh Williams said. "They were all quality minutes. Everyone came in and was able to show the depth of the team."
The Huskies offense was able to spread the ball around too as 10 different players scored.
Owatonna returns home Tuesday to face Rochester Mayo, which beat Northfield 68-58 on Saturday afternoon.
United South Central 59, Blooming Prairie 46
A week after its season was initially scheduled to start, Blooming Prairie was able to work its way onto the court for the first time Friday night.
While the Rebels were ultimately able to pull away for a double-digit victory, the Awesome Blossoms managed to trim the deficit to only one point with nine minutes left even while missing four players.
Mitchell Fiebeger led the way with 13 points, but he fouled out with six and a half minutes remaining to stunt the offense down the stretch. Alex Miller and Jacob Naatz both tallied 11 points, with Naatz drilling a trio of 3-pointers and Miller doing the his damage from inside the arc.
The game, ultimately, was decided at the free throw line, where USC finished 23 of 25 compared to a 5 of 17 mark for Blooming Prairie.
"Outstanding effort by our guys," BP coach Nate Piller said. "If we continue to work like that, we will be a strong team as we go and get healthy."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEM 74, Maple River 41
Not only did Buccaneer senior Toryn Richards rack up a career-high 29 points Friday night, she also used that gaudy total to surpass the 1,000 career point plateau.
Richards is the sixth player in program history to reach the milestone.
WEM (2-1) was also helped by another three players scoring in double figures against Maple River (1-1), with senior Brielle Bartelt tallying 14 points, and both senior Kylie Pittmann and Linsday Condon notching 12 points.
Next up, WEM will travel to play Tuesday at Medford (3-0), which nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute Friday to win 50-49 against NRHEG.
Blooming Prairie 64, United South Central 35
A fast start powered a comfortable victory Friday night for the Awesome Blossoms, who stretched their lead to 20 points in the first half.
Bobbie Bruns was busy with 15 points, eight assists and six steals, as were Megan Oswald, who scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and swiped four steals, and Maggie Bruns, who finished with six points, six assists and five steals.
This was our first road game of the year and we came out very strong in the first 6 minutes," BP coach John Bruns said. "We did a nice job moving the ball and finding gaps in the USC defense in the second half and we were able to play everyone on the roster quite a bit."
Medford 50, NRHEG 49
For the second time in their first three games, the Panthers (1-2) lost by one possession when the Tigers (3-0) forced a late turnover a drilled a go-ahead, game-winning 3-pointer with less than a minute to play Friday night.
NRHEG led 33-31 at halftime, and was led by 16 points and seven rebounds from Faith Nielsen and 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals from Erin Jacobson. Statistics for Medford were unavailable as of publication.
Medford will next host Class A No. 4 WEM on Tuesday night, while NRHEG will host USC on Tuesday night.
GYMNASTICS
Austin 127.075, Faribault 122.575
The Falcons were accountable for four of the top five finishers in the all-around competition Friday night, with Lauren McDonough easing to first place with a four-rotation total of 32.575.
Brianna Radatz finished third with 30.225 points, Lexi Bottke fourth with 30.075 and Miller Munoz fifth with 29.400.
Munoz was one of a few athletes making a gymnastics debut Friday night.
"Overall, we are happy with how the meet went," Faribault coach Holly Olmscheid said. "We definitely have areas that we need to work on, but we are very proud of how each girl did. Attitudes stayed positive even when mistakes were made. We cheered on all our teammates and celebrated each girl’s successes. This season has unique challenges, but our girls come to every practice ready to have fun and work hard."
Faribault will next compete Thursday, Jan. 28, at Winona.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna 7, Rochester Century 1
After a scoreless first period, the Huskies exploded for three goals in the second period Friday night and four more in the third to eventually ease to a comfortable road victory.
Samantha Bogen notched a hat trick and added an assist to lead the way, Lillian Hunst and Sarah Snitker both dished out three assists, Anna Herzog scored twice and added an assist, Olivia Herzog combined a goal and an assist, Abby Vetsch and Sydney Hunst finished with a pair of assists apiece, and Kylie Rumler finished with an assist.
Ava Wolfe stopped 10 of 11 shots she faced to earn the victory in net.
The Huskies ended the game with a 51-11 advantage in shots on goal and converted on two of its three power play opportunities.
Owatonna also picked up a 5-3 victory against Mankato East on Saturday afternoon, but individual details for that game were unavailable as of publication.
WRESTLING
Faribault sweeps triangular in Mankato
The Falcons maintained their perfect record to start the 2021 season with a pair of sizable wins Saturday against Mankato East and Mankato West.
Faribault first beat East 45-23, before dispatching West 49-24.
Seven Falcons finished the day undefeated, with George Soto (195-pound weight class) winning via a technical fall and a 3-0 decision, Aiden Tobin (152) claiming a 7-6 decision and a first-period fall, Isaac Yetzer (132) doing so with a pair of falls, Tyler Boyd (126) with a fall and an 8-2 decision, Elliot Viland (120) a 3-1 decision and a fall, Bo Bokman (113) a forfeit and a technical fall and JT Hausen (106) by a pair of forfeits.