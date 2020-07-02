For a half inning, it appeared the Faribault Lakers were a fine-tuned machine at the plate Wednesday night.
With seven runs in the bottom of the second at Bell Field, Faribault had opened up a four-run lead against the St. Paul Hops, a Class A team.
The Lakers were unable to score in any other inning, though, allowing the Hops to steadily tack on runs to secure a 15-7 victory in Faribault’s first home game of the summer.
The primary Faribault blow in the second inning was delivered by Matt Lane, who whacked a three-RBI triple. Porter Sartor followed with an RBI double two batters later to plate the seventh run of the inning and provide a temporary 7-3 lead.
St. Paul took an 8-7 lead in the top of the fourth courtesy of a three-run home run from Jay Zwak. Brock Burmley fired 5.1 innings of scoreless relief for the Hops to earn the win out of the bullpen.
Faribault was initially scheduled to return to Bell Field on Sunday to take on the New Prague Orioles, but the Orioles announced Thursday that game has been rescheduled for Friday, July 31.
The team’s next scheduled game is for Wednesday, July 8, against the Shakopee Coyotes at Bell Field. Shakopee was scheduled to host the St. Patrick Irish on Wednesday night, but was forced to postpone the contest. On Twitter, Shakopee said it was for “unforeseen circumstances,” while the Dakota-Rice-Scott League Twitter account said it was postponed out of “COVID-related caution.”
As of publication, Faribault’s home game against Shakopee is still scheduled to be played.