LOCAL SPORTS SCHEDULE Nov 23, 2021 FRIDAY, NOV. 26Girls hockeyNorthfield vs. Sauk-Rapids Rice, 7:15 p.m., St. CloudSATURDAY, NOV. 27Girls hockeyNorthfield at St. Cloud Tech, 1:30 p.m.TUESDAY, NOV. 30Boys hockeyNorthfield at Farmington, 7 p.m.Girls hockeyNorthfield at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.THURSDAY, DEC. 2Girls basketballFaribault at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.Girls hockeyNorthfield at Austin, 7 p.m.FRIDAY, DEC. 3GymnasticsNorthfield, Red Wing at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.Boys hockeyThief River Falls at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.SATURDAY, DEC. 4Girls basketballNorthfield at Mankato West, 4 p.m.DanceNorthfield at Cannon Falls Invite, TBDBoys hockeyFaribault at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.Girls hockeyMankato West at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.WrestlingNorthfield at Faribault Dick Shiels Invite, 10 a.m.