FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Girls hockey

Northfield vs. Sauk-Rapids Rice, 7:15 p.m., St. Cloud

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Girls hockey

Northfield at St. Cloud Tech, 1:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

Boys hockey

Northfield at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

Northfield at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Girls basketball

Faribault at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey

Northfield at Austin, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

Gymnastics

Northfield, Red Wing at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Thief River Falls at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Girls basketball

Northfield at Mankato West, 4 p.m.

Dance

Northfield at Cannon Falls Invite, TBD

Boys hockey

Faribault at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.

Girls hockey

Mankato West at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Northfield at Faribault Dick Shiels Invite, 10 a.m.

