Let’s play ball.
The Minnesota Baseball Association’s 275 teams have been patiently awaiting the fate of the 2020 “townball” season. Their amateur baseball season is an annual rite of passage from late April through Labor Day weekend, though it’s been another institutional sporting event displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, fans will soon have the chance to hear the crack of the bat again.
At press time, Gov. Tim Walz has not formally responded to the MBA’s appeal sent last week to open up amateur baseball in Minnesota. The MBA announced Thursday, while awaiting response, that it will move forward with permitting exhibition and league games under strict conditions.
The first condition requires teams to send an email of approval and proof of insurance to the MBA from one of three types of sources depending on the ownership of each team’s home field. The first option is from a city council or administrator. The second is from a school board, athletic director or superintendent. The third is from a privately owned fields’ baseball association president.
A running list of approved host teams is on the homepage of the MBA’s website, mnbaseball.org.
The Faribault Lakers play at city-owned Bell Field.
Lakers manager Charlie Lechtenberg mentioned Bell Field remains in good, playable shape. It has been maintained and renovated in preparation for co-hosting the 2022 MBA state tournament.
He’s optimistic Faribault will be added to the approved list to soon begin hosting exhibition games. Dakota-Rice-Scott League play will not begin “in the short-term,” said a Twitter post from the DRS. However, they do hope to begin league play “in the coming weeks when all teams can freely use their ballparks.”
Days, if not weeks, could pass until all teams receive approval or denial from their respective authorities.
“We have one (team) in our league that has got the OK to go from their city,” Lechtenberg said, referring to the Lonsdale Aces who were not yet officially added to the MBA’s approved list by press time. “Everyone is else is kind of waiting if we’re going to be OK to go for games. I’ve been talking to (Faribault Parks and Recreation Director) Paul Panansky, but I’m pretty sure it’s a city council decision. We’re hoping for sure by July we can start playing some home games. I’m hoping to find out by next week.”
While the Lakers await word on their ability to host, they’re willing to travel. They lined up an exhibition game with DRS rival, Lonsdale, for Thursday night.
The remaining schedule remains to be determined, based on which league and MBA teams can host, as well as if teams opt out of the 2020 season.
Waterville Indians
The Waterville Indians are an attractive scheduling partner, at least in the early going of this patchwork season. Their home field is William J. Grose Park, which is owned by Waterville’s baseball association.
They have already received approval from the association and submitted it to the MBA. Waterville will host the Wells Wildcats 2 p.m. Sunday.
One of the marquee early-season games around the state is 7:30 p.m. Friday between two of Class C’s top teams. The defending state champions, the Jordan Brewers, come to Waterville to take on the host and 2019 state quarterfinalist. Jordan snapped the Indians’ 30-game win streak in 2019 in the region championship.
“The players and the fans are itching to get back,” Waterville manager Joe Grose said. “If there is any apprehension with people, they do have the right to come or not to come. We’ll have to follow the guidelines listed with the concession stand. The players will have rules brought in front of them, too.”
Morristown Morries
The Morristown Morries call Babe Nordmeier Field home. It’s owned by the city of Morristown.
Player/manager Kyle Green said he plans to be in talks with the mayor, as well as the city council. He’s envisioning his team, fresh off its first state tournament appearance in 30 years, out on the field before long.
“We hope we can get started fairly soon and we’ll do the best we can.” Green said in reference to following the set of safety guidelines required by the MBA.
The Morries have not yet announced any upcoming games.