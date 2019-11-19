Duke is back at No. 1, moving up a spot following a pair of victories last week.
The Blue Devils can thank Evansville for the jump.
Duke moved to No. 1 for the first time this season, receiving 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday.
The Blue Devils climbed a spot after unranked Evansville pulled off the 2019-20 season’s biggest surprise so far by knocking off previous No. 1 Kentucky. Duke (4-0) crushed Central Arkansas 105-54 last Tuesday and beat Georgia State 74-63 Friday behind Tre Jones’ career-high 31 points.
No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four.
Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote, one spot behind Maryland.