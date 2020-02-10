The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball overwhelmed yet another opponent Friday, defeating Medford 78-38. The Bucs had previously defeated the Tigers 76-46 back on Dec. 20.
The Bucs (ranked No. 5 in Class A) cruised to their 13th consecutive win after building a 48-18 halftime lead. Domanik Paulson was red hot from outside the arc in the first half, sinking five 3-pointers in a row and finishing with 17 points total. Grant McBroom paced WEM with 21 points, followed by Cole Kokoschke with 18.
Zack Sticken chipped in eight points, Nick LeMeiux tallied five, Matthew VanHoubt scored four, Brady Nutter finished with three and Jonathan Remme scored two.
The Bucs are a perfect 11-0 in the Gopher Conference and are now 20-1 on the season. They’ll host Blooming Prairie (16-2 overall, 8-1 Gopher Conference) on Tuesday.
Medford downs WEM girls basketball
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team took down Medford by a score of 59-58 in overtime back on Dec. 20, but the Tigers got their revenge Friday with a 57-43 win in Medford.
The loss was WEM’s third in a row, and it dropped the Bucs into a three-way tie with Medford and Blooming Prairie atop of the Gopher Conference standings.
WEM came into the game ranked No. 7 in Class A, but the Bucs have now lost three in a row and are in danger of losing out on a possible conference championship. They play next at Blooming Prairie on Tuesday.
Medford went 0-2 against WEM and Blooming Prairie in the first half of the conference slate, but the Tigers have gone 8-1 since mid-January and are set to play the Awesome Blossoms for the second time Friday.
The 43 points allowed by the Tigers was more than a dozen below WEM’s season average, though the Bucs appear to have slipped into a bit of a funk in their last three games. They are 0-3 since beating NRHEG on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and have averaged just 40.3 points per game in that span.
Medford went on an 11-4 run to close the first half, and while the Bucs have been able to rally their way to victory several times this season, they couldn’t catch the Tigers Friday, especially with Medford opening the second half on a 16-9 run.
WEM shot 28% in the game and turned the ball over 24 times. The Bucs’ defense struggled to contain Medford’s Emma Kniefel and Izzy Reuvers, who finished with 23 points and 14 points, respectively.
Brielle Bartelt led the Bucs with 15 points, followed by Toryn Richards with 13, Ellie Ready with nine and Trista Hering with six, but Medford held the rest of the WEM roster scoreless.
Maple River edges BA girls
The Maple River girls basketball team build an eight-point halftime lead against Bethlehem Academy on Friday night, and that was all the cushion the Eagles needed. The Cardinals matched the Eagles point for point in the second half, but Maple River held on for the eight-point victory, winning 49-41.
Ally Bruegger did most of the damage against BA, scoring 19 of the Eagles’ 49 points, while Claire McGregor chipped in 10.
Mercedes Huerta led the Cardinals with 13 points and also chipped in two assists and three rebounds, and Reagan Kangas had her best game of the season thus far with 11 points and three rebounds.
Kate Trump contributed seven points, two assists and three rebounds and Lindsay Hanson finished with a stat line of six points, 13 rebounds and two steals.
Malia Hunt and Madelyn Bauer chipped in two points apiece for the Cardinals (6-17 overall, 1-11 Gopher Conference), who have just three games remaining in the regular season starting with Tuesday’s home game against NRHEG (12-10, 6-6 Gopher Conference).